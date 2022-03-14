Screenshots: Only junkies attended your father’s “our day” funeral – Diamond Appiah jabs Mzbel as she praises Schwar

- Advertisement -

For the past 24 hours, Afia Schwar and her comrades notably Diamond Appiah have dedicated their timeliness to the tolling of Mzbel who lost her father two months ago.

Diamond Appiah who should have known better and behaved like a sensible person for once with regards to her advanced age is currently fooling like a dog on heat on her Insta-stories.

Why would you make a mockery of a dead person in the first place if you’re not a lunatic?

It’s only in Ghana that people organize funeral ceremonies with the sole aim of outclassing each other.

According to Diamond Appiah in a demeaning post that has been spotted on her IG page, she’s very disappointed in Mzbel because no prominent person attended her father’s funeral.

She proceeded to ridicule her that her father’s ghost in disappointed in her and if she was to be in his shoes, she would have given Mzbel a dirty slap.

In a follow-up post, she highly praised Afia Schwar for organizing a party-like funeral ceremony for her father.

She added that she wants her daughter to grow up and be like Afia Schwar.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…