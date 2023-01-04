type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDrama as SDA pastor ruins wedding by sacking the bridesmaids
News

Drama as SDA pastor ruins wedding by sacking the bridesmaids

By Armani Brooklyn
SDA pastor ruins wedding as he sacks the bridesmaids
- Advertisement -

A young gentleman has taken to his Facebook wall to slam the SDA pastor who officiated his sister’s wedding and ruined the whole event with his strict practice of the church’s doctrine.

According to the young man, the pastor refused his sister’s bridesmaids entry into the Church’s auditorium because they are not Adventists and wore earrings plus other accessories forbidden in the church.

Damaris Obiero blasted the cleric saying he messed up her sister’s wedding with his bizarre rules that ruined the mood of the event.

READ ALSO: Wedding cancelled as bride and groom’s families fight over Maggi cubes

SDA pastor ruins wedding as he sacks the bridesmaids

Damaris Obiero blasted the cleric saying he messed up her sister’s wedding with his bizarre rules that ruined the mood of the event.


In a viral video, the SDA pastor lashed out and chased away the members of the bridal party.

Angry Damaris wrote on his Facebook wall;

“This pastor messed up my sister’s wedding! He said everyone who is not SDA shouldn’t march in the wedding. They didn’t match. The words that were coming out of his mouth gave the reason for people’s reactions”

SDA pastor ruins wedding as he sacks the bridesmaids

Social media users who have come across the unfortunate incident have shared different opinions.

While some believe the pastor did the right thing because the church has its own rules, others also strongly disagree with this notion.

READ ALSO: Bride heavily smokes on her wedding day

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 4, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    58 %
    3.1mph
    91 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News