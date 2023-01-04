- Advertisement -

A young gentleman has taken to his Facebook wall to slam the SDA pastor who officiated his sister’s wedding and ruined the whole event with his strict practice of the church’s doctrine.

According to the young man, the pastor refused his sister’s bridesmaids entry into the Church’s auditorium because they are not Adventists and wore earrings plus other accessories forbidden in the church.

Damaris Obiero blasted the cleric saying he messed up her sister’s wedding with his bizarre rules that ruined the mood of the event.

In a viral video, the SDA pastor lashed out and chased away the members of the bridal party.

Angry Damaris wrote on his Facebook wall;

“This pastor messed up my sister’s wedding! He said everyone who is not SDA shouldn’t march in the wedding. They didn’t match. The words that were coming out of his mouth gave the reason for people’s reactions”

Social media users who have come across the unfortunate incident have shared different opinions.

While some believe the pastor did the right thing because the church has its own rules, others also strongly disagree with this notion.

