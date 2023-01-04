- Advertisement -

This story might appear bizarre and sound untrue but this is a real-life event in Eza, Nigeria.

According to an attendee of the event who shared a video of the chaos that happened during the ceremony which brought it to an abrupt end.

The bride and groom’s family engaged in a brutal verbal fight after the bride’s family refused to accept the marriage because the groom refused to present a box of Maggi cubes which was part of the bride price list.

As explained by the man in the video who was booked to cover the event, the wedding ceremony had reached its final stage the fight between the families over Maggi cubes and other seasoning spices broke out

The groom and his family immediately left the place in the early minutes of the fight leaving the bride and her family stranded.

In the video, both families can be heard and seen expressing their displeasure and venting their frustrations.

Aside from the Maggi cube which brought the fight, the groom also failed to present two crates of malt which was also part of the list given to him to bring on the D-day.

Watch the video below to know more…

