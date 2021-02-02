type here...
Sean Paul hips praise on Stonebwoy

By Qwame Benedict
Jamaican-American artiste Sean Paul has showered praises on Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy for raising the flag on dancehall high around the globe.

The dancehall legend who granted an interview to DJ 4Eing on the 4eingXchange revealed that the Bhim Nation president name come top when he is rating dancehall acts.

According to Sean Paul, Stonebwoy is one of the few acts who always hype the dancehall genre when ever they visit Jamaica or any other part in the world.

The ‘temperature’ hitmaker after praising Stonebwoy, also revealed he he had even featured him in on his yet to be released album titled “Live and Living”.

He concluded that Stonebwoy is the only artiste outside Jamaica who got featured on his album.

Source:Ghpage

