A beautiful young Nigerian lady, identified as Tiwalola, and her high school lover, Goke recently tied the knot.

According to friends of the couple who celebrated them on social media, the pair have been together since their secondary school days in 2004.

The couple, who are proof that love can surely stand the test of time, decided to seal their union recently after dating for nineteen years.

Interestingly, Tiwalola and her high school sweetheart are said to have many things in common, including the same birth dates and ages.



After over a decade of dating, they tied the knot last week in an elaborate ceremony that had their families and friends come from far and wide to celebrate their love.

Photos and videos from their wedding have gone viral and got netizens gushing over their unique love story.

Reacting to an Instagram story @segungele wrote, “Awwwwwww so sweet. Congrats to both of them and thanks for proving that high school sweetheart still exists”.

@lovensarafina26, “This kind of love is rare seen but thanks to their parents is only you have a family friends one can maintain the ending love after congratulations to them ? ?”.

@mimideevah wrote, “???? perfection from beginning till forever”.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…

