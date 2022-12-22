Sammy Gyamfi has become the talk of the town, this time not for political reasons. The NDC’s National Communications Director is off the market. He has married.

The private traditional wedding ceremony was hosted inside Chain Homes in Accra on 21st December 2022.

Short videos and pictures that have since gone rife on the internet from the traditional wedding ceremony capturing dignitaries such as ex-president John Mahama Aseidu Nketiah and other NDC bigwigs in attendance.

Videos from his wedding reception have also landed on the internet and as usual, a majority of ladies are drooling over them.

Old and new photos of the bride have surfaced online. Irene Gyamfi is heavily endowed. There has been a conversation about the physique of Mrs Gyamfi.

People say Irene has undergone liposuction and thus has enhanced her body to get that fine and curvy body that men are drooling over. Sammy Gyamfi has taste, Charley!!!!.

Well, in one of the social media comments passed, a guy intimated that Irene’s body is artificial.

But, one guy named Nana Sarfo Kantanka on Facebook (per our checks on his page, he appears to be his University mate of Irene) shared the secret behind her curvy body.

According to him, Irene Gyamfi during their days in University always hit the gym to work out to maintain her shape, revealing that her current shape is acquired through natural means.