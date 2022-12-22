Earlier yesterday, NDC’s communication director, Sammy Gaymfi tied the knot with his beautiful long-time girlfriend Irene in a modest traditional wedding.

According to unconfirmed reports on social media, Sammy Gyamfi and Irene’s wedding was scheduled to take place in late November but was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates Congress, where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer.

Short videos and pictures that have since gone rife on the internet from the traditional wedding ceremony capture dignitaries such as former president John Mahama Aseidfu Nketiah and other NDC bigwigs in attendance.

READ ALSO: Sammy Gyamfi marries in a private wedding ceremony

The private traditional wedding ceremony was hosted inside Chain Homes in Accra today 21st December.

Videos from his wedding reception have also landed on the internet and as usual, a majority of ladies are drooling over them.

Music stars including Akwaboah, King Promise and many others were present to perform for the newlyweds.

The event planner did a wonderful job because the decor was top-notch.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Who is Mrs Irene Gyamfi? – Unseen photos of Sammy Gyamfi’s curvaceous wife