Lifestyle

The secret to my success is being God-fearing and paying my tithe – Dr Kwaku Oteng

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Dr. Kwaku Oteng
Dr. Kwaku Oteng
Dr. Kwaku Oteng, owner of the Angel Broadcasting Network has in an interview on James and Katah show on Pure Fm, one of his stations, on Monday morning unveiled the secret to his success to be his fear of God and tithing.

The millionaire while on the show spoke about the COVID-19 situation and how it has affected businesses.

He mentioned that in spite of how hard the pandemic had hit the economy and businesses he was not going to lay off any workers.

Upon being asked what his advice would be to the youth pursuing success would be, he stated that from his experiences being God-fearing and paying his tithe transformed his business.

He responded by saying, ” My advice to the youth will be for them to be God-fearing. That should be number one on their list of priorities. Whether Christian or Muslim, one must be committed to serving God and pay their tithe.”

The successful businessman who has about 5000 people on his payroll, revealed that about 20 years back he was struggling in business until his pastor uncovered to him the secret of tithing.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The business mogul is the owner of the business conglomerate including Angel Herbal Products, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Group of Companies having under its umbrella Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Angel Transport, and Trading Limited, Angel Estate and Construction Limited, Angel Natural Mineral Water and Adonko Bitters Limited.

Source:GHPAGE

