‘I command the security service’ – Okese1 brags as he hits back at Medikal

Musicians Okese1 and Medikal are still dragging each other on social media and spilling more secrets in their camp.

In his later response, Okese1 made a bold pronouncement that his riches have bought him the Ghana Security Service hence, he has the power to do whatever he likes with impunity and will go unpunished.

The renewed feud started after Medikal took a subtle swipe at Okese1 in a recent Snapchat post while listing names of persons who have supported him since he came into the limelight.

He mentioned Cris Waddle, Uncle Beat, Kwame Zane, Flow Delly, Ahtitude, Black Bongo, and Bisa Kdei among the few individuals he claims he can put his life on the line for any time. Medikal conspicuously left out Okese1, who claims to have contributed enormously to the rapper’s career.

Expressing how ungrateful Medikal has been to him, the Amotia Gang CEO claimed that Mediakal is highly indebted to him and if he decides to reach out to the police to forcefully take back all his money, his account will run dry.

Okese1 further claimed that he has voice notes and evidence to prove that Medikal owes him huge sums of money.

Among other things, Okese 1 indicated that he started making riches at the age of 18 and didn’t rely on anyone to earn what he has, unlike Medikal he helped from grass to grace.