Budding Musician, Da Yanney Surprisingly Tells Manager To Use The Car Offer In His Signing Deal To Buy More Beds For Hospitals

Talented budding musician, Philemon Yanney who happens to be a Ghanaian born is one of the new school breeds of versatile musicians.

Da Yanney as he fondly calls himself is notably recognized for his song “Eye Clear”, which is a wavey trending song that features the leader of the stubborn boys family Tulenkey.

As it stands, Da Yanney has cemented his spot in the industry as one of the artists with the “Most streamed new song”.

Check out his new song below

Da Yanney during his recent signing to Pounds 24/7 Media House Record Label shockingly told his management to use the funds which are meant to offer him a car in his contract to rather buy more hospital beds for the hospitals as it been reported in news there are no beds for patients at some hospitals.

Currently, Da Yanney’s talent is unquestionable and he has a unique way of making listeners feel different emotions through his music so one can only imagine what he has planned for the new year and this gesture from him will definitely help his course of chewing the lady.