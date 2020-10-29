type here...
Selly Galley’s heartwarming birthday message to her husband Praye Tietia

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Selly Galley Praye Tietia
Selly Galley Praye Tietia
Selly Galley, in a stream of heartwarming messages, has celebrated her husband Praye Tietia on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress and TV presenter made several posts expressing her unwaning love and affection toward her celebrity husband, Cartel Big Jay also known as Praye Tietia.

In her very first message captioned, ”You were created for me and me for you and for eternity we shall be. Loving you is such a joy to me and every day is a fine memory we make together. Through and through. A reminder today, that your wife is craaaaaaazy about you man! I pray you long life in good health and wealth.
Happy Birthday life long partner! @prayetietia My zaddy! Forever yours”, the actress spilled her heart out.

Selly's post 1
Selly's post 1

In another post, Selly on the same platform she was ridiculed on a few weeks ago, showed how much she adores her husband.

Her post read, ”Everyday I spend with you becomes the new best day of my life. Biggest blessing of my life. Love you deeply @prayetietiaHappy Birthday to us! ???????
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE LOVE TILL ETERNITY @prayetietia ???????.”

Galley post 2
Galley post 2
selly Galley post 3
selly Galley post 3

The fun couple is known for sharing some of their most memorable moments with friends and even with their fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Selly was recently trending in the news after a fan commented on her post on Instagram and called her ugly and barren.

A distraught Selly Galley cursed the fan and got props from other celebrities who have been subjected to cyberbullying.

Furthermore, the story took an interesting turn when the said fan made a number of videos shared on social media, apologizing for passing such inhumane comments.

Cartel Big Jay, Selly’s husband, had previously said in an interview with Abeiku Santana that he thought the actress was his soul mate.

He added that the consistent ridicule about childbirth was not going to change his mind.

Source:GHPAGE

