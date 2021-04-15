Senior high school student jailed 15 years for robbery

An 18-year-old senior high school student has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

The boy who was identified as Michael Dakorah, a student of the Asare Bediako Senior High School at Obuasi, together with his partner attacked and robbed the victim of his motorbike on the road between Kwapia and Aketekyieso

Michael was subsequently arrested by the the youth of Aketekyieso after news of the incident had gone viral in the community

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charges pressed against him and was convicted by court presided over by Her Ladyship Ms Joyce Boahen.

(DSP) Mr Martin Asenso who is the Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Obuasi District Police Command said before the court that on April 8 this year, the convict, a second-year general arts student and his accomplice, who is on the run, hired the services of the commercial motor rider to convey them from Kwapia to Aketekyieso where the criminal op[eration was held.

He narrated that on the way on the way, the partner of Michael intentionally dropped his slippers and the rider stopped to enable him to pick them.

The accomplice immediately pulled a a substance and sprayed it on the eyes of the rider whiles the convict pulled a knife ordering the rider to run for his life of get killed.

The victim who then run for his life reported the matter to the people of Aketekyieso and the youth laid an ambush on the outskirts of the town and managed to arrest the convict and sent him to the Obuasi police station, DSP Danso concluded.