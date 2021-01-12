type here...
Serbia's honorary consul to Ghana found dead in his Cantonments home

By Qwame Benedict
Serbia’s honorary consul to Ghana found dead in his Cantonment home
Steve Mawuenyega
Serbia’s honorary consul to Ghana, Steve Mawuenyega according to reports we are picking up has been found dead in his home.

According to the Accra Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, who confirmed the news of Mr Mawuenyega’s death, disclosed that it was via the involvement of the deceased’s daughter that his lifeless body was discovered yesterday, January 11, at 1 a.m.

She also claimed that for three days, the daughter whose identity the police agreed to withhold had tried to contact her father on the phone without success.

It was only then that, at around 12:20 am, the daughter went back to the house and knocked on the father’s door without response or reaction. She peered through a window with the aid of a house caretaker and found her dad’s corpse lying dead.

She immediately contacted the Police Ambulance Service and other family members about the incident through a distress call.

Sadly, the report said: “By the time the ambulance arrived, the consul was dead.”

She concluded that as it stands now, no foul play has been suspected.

Source:Ghpage

