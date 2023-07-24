type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
The latest rumour in town has it that award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has allegedly resigned from GhOne TV.

According to some comments from social media, Serwaa Amihere has left her spot with the Accra-based TV station to pursue her career elsewhere.

A post sighted online, claims that the managers of GhOne are quiet about the resignation of Serwaa Amihere.

For those that have spoken, they claim she is on leave and is currently studying.

Snapchat blogger Sel the Bomb in a post also disclosed that Nana Aba Anamoah who is the godmother of Serwaa Amihere couldn’t even stop her from resigning from the station.

See screenshot below:

GhOne for some years now has been hit with massive resignations from some prominent presenters who ended up joining other media houses.

As at the time of this post, Serwaa Amihere is yet to make an official statement about her resignation from GhOne.

    Source:Ghpage

