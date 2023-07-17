type here...
Trending video of Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere smooching and cuddling each other causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah and her goddaughter Serwaa Amihere have caused a massive stir on the internet after tightly hugging and smooching each other at an event.

As we all know, Nana Aba Anamoah has played a vital role in the success of Serwaa Amihere’s career as a media person hence the latter never fails to show her utmost respect anytime they meet in public.

In the trending video, the two classy ladies were sharply dressed and also wore accessories to compliment their outfits.

Nana Aba Anamoah who couldn’t hide her excitement after bumping into Serwaa Amihere at the event drew her close to herself and kissed her through the air.

She later gave her a very warm yet tight hug while blushing throughout the whole process.

According to some critics who have come across this video, it’s unusual for two ladies to show each other such affection hence there’s something fishy going in between them behind the scenes.

Some have even alleged that they are ‘lesbobo’ partners.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

