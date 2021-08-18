type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Fr. Larbi and Serwaa Amihere
GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere has screamed out loud on social media following the video of the Anglican priest kissing the students during church service last Sunday.

The video sparked a major uproar on social media with some people calling for the head of the priest whom they initially thought was a Catholic priest.

We are all aware that Serwaa Amihere was hit with numerous allegations a few days ago.

Following these allegations, a lot of people were hoping to hear what she has to say about everything said about her.

Well, she reacted in a coded way and maintained her silence but her silence was broken after the video of the priest surfaced.

Reacting to the video, she re-shared it and captioned it Eii with an emoji to express how surprised she was with the act.

Source:Ghpage

