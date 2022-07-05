type here...
Serwaa Amihere stirs pregnancy rumours with new social media post
Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere stirs pregnancy rumours with new social media post

By Kweku Derrick
serwaa amihere
Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere has left her fans puzzled on social media following a rare post of her that has sparked wild speculations of maternity.

The beautiful face of GHOne got fans talking after she took Twitter to post a query about pregnancy and some signs to diagnose it.

“Abeg what are the symptoms of pregnancy?” she tweeted.

The tweet has got a lot of people wondering whether she is indeed pregnant or not.

Some netizens offered a number of changes or symptoms that may rare their heads before a woman misses her period.

They include: nausea with or without vomiting, tenderness in the breast or swelling, frequent urination, headache, raised basal body temperature, mild pelvic cramping or discomfort without bleeding, tiredness or fatigue among others.

Some fans also made a mockery out of the post.

    Source:GHPage

