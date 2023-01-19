- Advertisement -

A sex worker in Mankessim has dragged one of her patrons to the police station for refusing to pay her after enjoying her services.

According to reports, the man booked the sex worker for the whole night which was yesterday and after enjoying himself refused to act honourably.

When it was time to make a payment of Ghc 400, he refused to pay although he had earlier agreed to pay such an amount before bringing the sex worker home.

READ ALSO: Sex worker storms loyal customer’s funeral to twerk on his corpse

His refusal to pay the said amount consequently resulted in a hot quarrel which drew the attention of people around.

The man tried beating up the sex worker but was stopped by the witnesses.

In order for peace to prevail and for him to make the payment, he was dragged to the Mankessim district Police station for the police to intervene and collect the sex worker’s money payment for her.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Policeman disgraced by sex worker he slept with and refused to pay