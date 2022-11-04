- Advertisement -

The economy is in a great mess because even sex workers, popularly known as ‘Ashawo’, in the Kumasi and Accra metropolis have increased their prices to catch up with the inflation of goods and services and suit the economic situation in the country.

As revealed by these pleasure workers, the clothes, cosmetic products and pharmaceutical products, which they use to attract men and protect themselves, have all been increased hence it’s only prudent they also adjust their prices.

They further complained about the soaring transport charges which have now become a torn in the flesh for most Ghanaians and slowly breaking our pockets.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the spokesperson for sex workers at the Dichemso Plaza, bemoaned in pidgin that;

“Ghana make hot well well. The time na I take come Ghana na everything good but naw everything worse. Food we dey chop and car wey we dey take go see our customers all increase high high.”

“Because of the economy, we too we increase wanna prices. Before na short be 50gh but now you fi pay 200gh sef and 700gh for all night,”

She further stated that hardship in the economy is making it difficult for their customers to patronize their services and as a result they are recording low sales.

“The men sef dey complain say money no dey. Some dey talk say dem no pay dema salary sef for some months now. The way we dey here so, before in the morning we fit get three men but naw we dey struggle to get one man sef for the whole day,”

She later pleaded with the government to do something about the current economic hardships because if their business collapses, many marriages will also come to an abrupt end because they play a key role in maintaining marriages and ease men of distress.