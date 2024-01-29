Shame! Nana Agradaa and her hubby’s Sekz-A-Thon video trends; Ghanaians bash her for disgracing the Christendom

- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa and her husband Sofo Asaimah are currently trending on social media after announcing their unconventional attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous intercourse.



In a video that has garnered attention across social media platforms, Nana Agradaa and her husband, Sofo Asaimah, shared their unconventional plans to attempt breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest sekz marathon.



As seen in the now viral clip, the couple who tied the knot last year, released appeared affectionate and expressed excitement about their upcoming challenge.



The bastardized clip shows the couple engaging in a series of affectionate gestures, including smooching on each other just to psych themselves up for the monumental task.

READ ALSO: GWR: Nana Agradaa and her hubby begins Sekz-A-Thon in the pool as they chopp themselves wotowoto in new video



Towards the end of the video, Sofo Asaimah splashed water on Nana Agradaa’s private parts, further intensifying the controversial nature of their announcement.

While the couple seemed elated about their Guinness World Record attempt, the response from Ghanaians has been mixed.

Many have expressed disappointment and criticism, particularly directed at Nana Agradaa, who is known for her self-proclaimed spiritual and religious activities.



Critics have argued that someone presenting herself as a woman of God should uphold moral standards and refrain from engaging in activities that may be deemed inappropriate.

READ ALSO: Wife curses sidechick to death for snatching her husband; Duabo now working on the lady (Video)

Netizens Reactions…

Kiki Ola – Pastor Mrs Sika garri

Theresa Cobbinah – Sofo Maame never disappoint

Buudu Yelle – You could see that she is way way older than the guy

Jahlove Serebour – Mmrante3 ne mmerewa

Diana Ampaw – What sort of things is this? I thought we all agree to have sense this year

READ ALSO: GWR Kiss-a-Thon – GH man starts kisssing for 1 hour nonstop, video drops as Ghanaians react