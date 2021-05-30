type here...
Shatta Bandle holds naming ceremony for his first child
Entertainment

Shatta Bandle holds naming ceremony for his first child

By Lizbeth Brown
Shatta Bandle
Ghanaian social media sensation Firdaus Idrissu popularly known as Shatta Bandle has reportedly given birth to his first child.

The diminutive star outdoored his baby girl in a private ceremony on Saturday, 29th May 2021.

In some photos sighted online, Shatta Bandle was seen in the company of his diminutive brothers at the ceremony.

The self-acclaimed richest man in Africa shared a picture of his fair-looking beautiful daughter.

See photos below;

Shatta Bandle is a well-known internet sensation who shot to fame after claiming he is the richest man in Africa.

He hails from the Karaga district in the Northern region of Ghana.

Source:Ghpage

