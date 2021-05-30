Ghanaian social media sensation Firdaus Idrissu popularly known as Shatta Bandle has reportedly given birth to his first child.
The diminutive star outdoored his baby girl in a private ceremony on Saturday, 29th May 2021.
In some photos sighted online, Shatta Bandle was seen in the company of his diminutive brothers at the ceremony.
The self-acclaimed richest man in Africa shared a picture of his fair-looking beautiful daughter.
Shatta Bandle is a well-known internet sensation who shot to fame after claiming he is the richest man in Africa.
He hails from the Karaga district in the Northern region of Ghana.