Shatta Michy spotted with her new alleged Nigerian boyfriend singer after Shatta Wale flaunted his new girlfriend (Video)

Shatta Michy has been spotted with a Nigerian guy in a fast trending video “chopping love” and many social media users have concluded that the omo Naija boy is the mother of 1’s new boyfriend.

Apparently, Shatta Michy flew the fast-rising Nigerian singer to Ghana for a good night out, chilling and enjoying each other’s company.

Shatta Michy’s new boyfriend’s stage name is Jumabee and he happens to be one of Nigeria’s finest promising Afrobeats artistes.

Citing from the video, it is evident that Shatta Michy went to meet him at the airport then took him to an exotic location that same night to have fun.

Clearly, Shatta Michy has also found love once again after Shatta Wale painfully ditched her.

Watch the video below to know more…