Shatta Wale has openly declared his former manager Bulldog a murderer by accusing him of having a hand in the death of Kwaw Kese’s late manager named Fennec Okyere.

According to Shatta Wale, he has exclusive information concerning how Mr Fennec Okyere died with the involvement of Bulldog and he’s ready to tell the court all that he knows without mincing words.

Taken to his official Facebook page to drop this wild allegation, Shatta wrote;

Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !!

And I am not joking about this time !!

I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready

This Akuffo addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!!

Watch how this ends !!!

You can’t fight time !!!

This heavy blow from Shatta Wale on the face of Bulldog comes at the back of the entertainment critic’s earlier accusations of claiming Shatta Wale is a drug addict reason he’s mentally unstable.

For the past few days, the two showbiz gurus have been fighting dirty on the internet. Social media users earlier thought their beef was a ploy to promote Shatta Wale’s GOG album but it’s now evident their feud has no such intentions.

Eight years ago, assassins broke into the house of artiste manager, the late Fennec Okyere and stabbed him to death.

Truthfully speaking, his artiste Kwaw Kese has not been the same ever since his hardworking manager passed away.