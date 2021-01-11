type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shatta Wale angry with D-Black for taking his girl
Entertainment

Shatta Wale angry with D-Black for taking his girl

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale angry with D-Black for taking his girl
Shatta Wale -Allby-Minaj and D-Blackj
- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has promised to deal with his colleague and CEO on Onyx Night Club D-Black for taking his daughter out to twerk in public.

The rapper and businessman few days ago organised a pool party at the Maaha Beach Resort dubbed Tropical Fiesta Beach Party.

The event saw a lot of curvous ladies display their ‘bum bum’ one of the ladies happened to be one of Shatta Wale’s daughters who has been identified Alberta Serwaa Nsiah aka Albby Minaj.

Shatta Wale who wasn’t pleased to see his daughter twerk on stage and caused a stir at the event took to his social media to express his anger.

He posted: “So Dblack my dawta Alby Minaj wet she chop 18 yrs just last week , u tea am go do boat riding erh ? Ok you will come and meet me in Accra ,you Black !!! Unless kasapreko come inside”

See screenshot below:

Shatta Wale screenshot
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 11, 2021
Accra
light rain
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
4.2mph
20 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News