Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has promised to deal with his colleague and CEO on Onyx Night Club D-Black for taking his daughter out to twerk in public.

The rapper and businessman few days ago organised a pool party at the Maaha Beach Resort dubbed Tropical Fiesta Beach Party.

The event saw a lot of curvous ladies display their ‘bum bum’ one of the ladies happened to be one of Shatta Wale’s daughters who has been identified Alberta Serwaa Nsiah aka Albby Minaj.

Shatta Wale who wasn’t pleased to see his daughter twerk on stage and caused a stir at the event took to his social media to express his anger.

He posted: “So Dblack my dawta Alby Minaj wet she chop 18 yrs just last week , u tea am go do boat riding erh ? Ok you will come and meet me in Accra ,you Black !!! Unless kasapreko come inside”

