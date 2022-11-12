Ghanaian singer and socialite, Hajia4Real who recently visited the UK is reported to have been arrested yesterday which is Friday, November 11, 2022, while still in the country.

According to a report on the internet, the Fine Girl singer was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.

READ ALSO: Hajia4Reall Reportedly Arrested In UK Over Alleged $8M Fraud

After the news broke out in the local digital space, many netizens claimed it was a piece of false news aimed at tarnishing the image of the fashionista.

Others also insisted the report was accurate and the singer is a secret fraudster whose cup is now full.

In the midst of all this back-and-forth banter, African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale who addresses Hajia4Real as his godmother has subtly confirmed the report of the songstress’ arrest in a Facebook post.

Shatta Wale who is shocked and sad at the same time sad took to his Facebook page to express his worry over the current condition of his bestie.

He wrote;

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to reported arrest of Hajia4Reall over alleged $8M fraud

Guys please help me pray for my mom Mona… Am so sad.

Meanwhile, Hajia4Real has already been banned from the United States, and her Instagram activities in recent days show that she might be under scrutiny, especially when she has eventually deleted some posts.

Hajia4Real was in the UK in October for the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 and is yet to return. Preliminary reports suggest she is in the grip of the UK police for fraud.