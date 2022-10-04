- Advertisement -

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale, has unequivocally told Nana Addo that he has failed to live up to expectations.

Shatta Wale who has crowned himself as the king of the streets has expressed his disappointment in Nana Addo for failing to deliver his promises and completely destroying the economy he vowed to revive when he was in opposition.

In a Facebook live, Shatta Wale said because of the current inflation, most Ghanaians are living from hand to mouth in the country and can’t save for the future but nothing seems to be done about it.

The dancehall performer continued by reiterating how poorly the president is perceived by his people as a result of his poor governance.

Although this is not the first time Shatta Wale has criticized a government in power, he emphasized that the system’s hardships are getting out of hand and the president needs to take action before he jeopardizes his legacy.

He later advised Nana Addo to take a keen look at his appointees because most of them are corrupt and stupid people who are only good at stealing from the public purse and tarnishing his hard-earned image and destroying the country in the process.

Shatta Wale, just like many other Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians considering the faith reposed in him and how he has fared so far.