Entertainment
Entertainment

Shatta Wale goes hard on Akufo-Addo, says Mahama is better than him

By Albert
Shatta Wale goes hard on Akufo-Addo, says Mahama is better than him
Shatta Wale has gone hard on President Akufo-Addo, describing him as a big failure.

In a recent rant, the SM President chided the president for not doing much after taking over as the political leader of Ghana.

According to a very agitated Shatta Wale, the erstwhile Mahama was a better president than Akufo-Addo.

He stressed the fact that the country is hard and that he was communicating the thoughts, frustrations, and feelings of the entire citizenry.

Shatta Wale, just like many other Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians considering the faith reposed in him and how he has fared so far.

