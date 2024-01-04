Shatta Wale confirms sleeping with his ‘sister’ Magdalene Love as he spills it all (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale and Mr Logic have been firing shots at each other for some days now.

The two have taken to social media to expose each other’s supposed dirty secrets.



While Shatta Wale claims Mr Logic is a serial beggar, he in turn has accused the award-winning musician of sleeping with both his sister and cousin.



As alleged by Mr Logic, Shatta Wale has committed incest by sleeping with his sister.



Although Mr Logic didn’t mention any name Shatta Wale in his reply to Mr Logic’s accusations mentioned one Magdalene.



According to Shatta Wale, Magdalene isn’t his sister because they both have separate parents.

He additionally confirmed sleeping with her in the video while firing back and Mr Logic and insisting that he sees nothing wrong with sleeping with Magdalene.



Magdalene Love’s name isn’t new in the showbiz industry; Recall that some time ago, she clashed with Shatta Wale’s mother and even publicly disrespected her.



Shatta Wale’s mum Elsie and Magdalene clashed in the studious of HOT FM after the worried mother claimed that her son has been treating her bad treating her bad after his ‘lover’ Magluv supposedly told him that his biological mother is a witch.



Magluv then took to Facebook to fire back at Elsie for making those wild allegations on radio.

Magluv shared screenshots of a conversation between herself and Shatta Wale from back in January 2021 where Shatta asked her (Magdalene) to pay his mom’s (Elsie’s) rent.



According to Magdalene Love, Shatta Wale’s mother was just making up stories full of lies to destroy her.

She wrote;



“We live in an environment where people try so hard to destroy someone with lies,but I know where all this frustration is coming from and the problem you have is not me.

I now understand why your son don’t trust you around him and always ask me to keep records of everything about you.

I paid your house rent few months ago but you have decided to lie against me because of little change, you sell your son out but i Pray and hope you succeed. God no go shame us. I’m still Magluv and forever I will be “

Watch the video below to know more…

