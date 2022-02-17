- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has bared his angry teeth at Sam George after reacting to his kissing video.

His reactionary tweet didn’t go down with the self-acclaimed Dancehall King hence coming at him real hard and without mincing words.

Meanwhile, Sam George in a tweet has said Shatta Wale needed to explain the rationale behind his decision to kiss a male partner.

According to him, he believed the SM President might have been under the influence of something (which in this case he means to say weed).

“E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I’m not hanastand“

In the most recent series of Tweets, the wild and controversial Dancehall Musician ‘punched’ the Ningo-Prampram constituency MP with insults and curses.

In one of the posts, Shatta Wale said Sam Nartey George will be hit with a strange disease and go bedridden for years unless he (Wale) touches him to revert the curse. In another tweet, an angry Shatta used some vulgar words on the MP.

READ THE TWEETS BELOW