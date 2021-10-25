type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale deserves applause for his bold act - Kwame A Plus
Entertainment

Shatta Wale deserves applause for his bold act – Kwame A Plus

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale deserves applause for his bold act - Kwame A Plus
A-Plus and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Musician and sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame A Plus has asked Ghanaians to applaud Shatta Wale for his bold act rather than bash him for his act.

According to him, Shatta Wale has shed light on fake prophets in the country who have taken over the airwaves with their prophecies.

We have been told that matters of spirituality doesn’t make it to court since it can’t be proved to be either true or false.

A Plus who was a panellist on UTV’s showbiz agenda stressed that Shatta Wale is the only individual who has been able to get a pastor arrested in relation to spiritual things, which is quite significant.

Finally, A Plus stated that the blatant deception perpetrated by many so-called men of God has rendered Christianity unappealing due to false prophecies.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Shatta Wale would make his second court appearance tomorrow after spending a week at the Ankaful Prison together with his accomplices for causing fear and panic in the country.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 25, 2021
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
79 %
4.2mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News