- Advertisement -

Musician and sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame A Plus has asked Ghanaians to applaud Shatta Wale for his bold act rather than bash him for his act.

According to him, Shatta Wale has shed light on fake prophets in the country who have taken over the airwaves with their prophecies.

We have been told that matters of spirituality doesn’t make it to court since it can’t be proved to be either true or false.

A Plus who was a panellist on UTV’s showbiz agenda stressed that Shatta Wale is the only individual who has been able to get a pastor arrested in relation to spiritual things, which is quite significant.

Finally, A Plus stated that the blatant deception perpetrated by many so-called men of God has rendered Christianity unappealing due to false prophecies.

Watch the video below:

In other news, Shatta Wale would make his second court appearance tomorrow after spending a week at the Ankaful Prison together with his accomplices for causing fear and panic in the country.