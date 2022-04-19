- Advertisement -

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has named two of Ghana’s finest rappers Lyrical Joe popularly known as LJ and Black Sherif aka Blacko as his favourite artists in the country.

The musician, who is now in the United States, has chosen two young rappers as his country’s current favourites.

He made this known in a tweet while addressing some issues pertaining to the entertainment industry in the country.

Shatta Wale: “My favorite artiste now in Ghana is black sherrif and Lyrical Joe … ???????The songs am partying with now ?????????”

See the screenshot below:

Shatta Wale tweet

Lyrical Joe has been in the industry for some time now and happens to be one of the rappers on Sarkodie’s ‘Biibi Ba’ hit song released in 2018.

Black Sherif on the other hand rose to fame after his 1st sermon hit song.

Currently, Black Sherif has the one number song in the country titled ‘Kweku The Traveller’.