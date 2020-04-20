Undoubtedly, Shatta Wale’s feature on Beyoncé’s “Lion King” album is one of the biggest featured for an African artist.

Hardly did Ghanaians know Sarkodie, the rival of Shatta Wale also benefited from the feature at the time.

According to Sarkodie in an interview with UK based Ghanaian media personality, Dentaa on the Dentaa Show, Sarkodie has made a shocking revelation.

Sarkodie explained that he had a big deal in the pipe in the UK but it was dragging despite all his efforts to secure the deal.

But there was a dramatic turnaround and he secured the deal after Shatta Wale’s feature with Beyonce.

Sarkodie said:

“So I was out of the country to sign a deal which was dragging for days. I had a deal with some white people. The same week Beyonce released her song with Shatta Wale and after that, the people who were dragging their feet signed the deal for me”.

Sarkodie spoke against the fact that people in the industry assume it’s wrong to push each other just because of some rival feud.

Watch the video below

On the same show, Sarkodie revealed he won’t fake a reunion with Shatta Wale just for the cameras as Shatta did with Stonebwoy. If he is to unite with Shatta Wale, it has to be real.