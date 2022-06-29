- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been fined GH¢2,000 by an Accra Circuit court.

This judgement was handed down to the controversial musician after he pleaded guilty to the publication of false news of a gun attack on him on social media in October 2021.

Shatta Wale is reported to have changed his plea from not guilty to guilty before His Worship, Emmanuel Essandoh of the Circuit Court 4.

In default of the fine, he will be imprisoned for three (3) months.

The ‘Kakai’ hitmaker was arrested for “causing fear and panic” after he faked the gun attack in reference to a prophecy made by a preacher that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

Prior to his arrest in a lengthy Facebook post, he apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

According to him, he took the phones of his team members and made the fake post.

His lawyer, Jerry Avenogbor, told the Court that he was a first-time offender who was remorseful of the act.

The prosecution on the other hand, led by ASP Maxwell Oppong did not oppose the change in plea.