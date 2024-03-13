Shatta Wale Would Have Given Us Money- Elderly Man Drags Sarkodie For Refusing to Dash Them Money At a Program

- Advertisement -

A disappointed elderly man has vented his anger on Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

READ ALSO: Yolo Star Drogba Goes Partially Blind- Sister Reveals

The rapper recently attended a telecel launch only to attract some enemies for himself.

In a viral video, an elderly man is seen throwing some shades at the Ghanaian rapper, a few minutes after the rapper had gone.

The man claims the rapper before he went saw them around and instead of him dashing them some money, he acted as though they did not exist.

READ ALSO: Keche releases a new song dubbed “An F”

The man claims if it were Sarkodie’s rival, Shatta Wale, he would have given them the money even when they had not asked.

The man described Sarkodie as a stingy person who only thinks about himself and his immediate family.