type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale Would Have Given Us Money- Elderly Man Drags Sarkodie For...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale Would Have Given Us Money- Elderly Man Drags Sarkodie For Refusing to Dash Them Money At a Program

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A disappointed elderly man has vented his anger on Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

READ ALSO: Yolo Star Drogba Goes Partially Blind- Sister Reveals

The rapper recently attended a telecel launch only to attract some enemies for himself.

In a viral video, an elderly man is seen throwing some shades at the Ghanaian rapper, a few minutes after the rapper had gone.

The man claims the rapper before he went saw them around and instead of him dashing them some money, he acted as though they did not exist.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

READ ALSO: Keche releases a new song dubbed “An F”

The man claims if it were Sarkodie’s rival, Shatta Wale, he would have given them the money even when they had not asked.

The man described Sarkodie as a stingy person who only thinks about himself and his immediate family.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
73 %
2.6mph
100 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more