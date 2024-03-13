type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Keche releases a new song dubbed “An F”

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Popular highlife music duo, Keche, which consists of Keche Joshua and Keche Andrew has come forth with another song dubbed “An F”.

This comes after the music duo released their “Party of the Year” song which went viral some months ago.

Speaking on what triggered the new song “An F”, Keche claims they did the song to advise Ghanaians to focus on whatever they are doing and not listen to what people are saying.

According to Keche, one should not be tickled by the opinions of other people because, after all, nobody cares.

The music duo believes that the only way one could impress everybody is by selling yogurt on the street, hence, people should forget about impressing others who do not care about them.

In the song, they stated categorically that whatever opinions people have about them, they do not give “An F”.

Source:GH PAGE

