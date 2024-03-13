Yolo Star Drogba Goes Partially Blind- Sister Reveals

- Advertisement -

Hannah Mensah, sister of popular Yolo star, John Bredu Peasah known popular in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity as Drogba has updated Ghanaians on the current health status of her brother.

Hannah Mensah has revealed that the health condition of the Yolo star has escalated to a problematic level.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM monitored by Ghpage.com, the sister of the actor disclosed that her brother’s condition has become worse, making it difficult for him to even see.

According to her, “Right now, we are in the hospital because of his eyes. He is having double vision with the right eye, and he’s having pain with it. We come once every week for treatment and medications prescribed.”

She also disclosed that in the final season of the popular television series, the actor’s health issues had started, hence, his inability to perform as well as he did in the previous seasons.

“In his last season, he was not performing like he used to do in the previous season. He tried to act but could not. So, he has been in the house,” Hannah disclosed in the interview.