Ghanaian music veteran, Slim Buster, has wildly alleged that self-styled African dancehall king Shatta Wale is a wizard.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Gh Page’s Rashad – Slim Buster emphatically stated that Shatta Wale is still relevant in the music industry because he’s a wizard.

As claimed by Slim Buster, some of the known industry persons including (Abeiku Santana, KKD, Aboagye, Fred Nuamah etc) are a bunch of evil people who deliberately sabotage successful musicians.

Going into further details, Slim Buster lamented over how the aforementioned presenters refused to promote his songs just because they were envious of his success.

Talking about Shatta Wale, Slim Buster categorically stated that the whole music industry is against the dancehall giant but they haven’t been able to defeat him because he’s a wizard.

