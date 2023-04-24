type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale is a wizard - Slim Buster alleges (Video)
Entertainment

Shatta Wale is a wizard – Slim Buster alleges (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale is a wizard - Slim Busterr alleges (Video)
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian music veteran, Slim Buster, has wildly alleged that self-styled African dancehall king Shatta Wale is a wizard.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Gh Page’s Rashad – Slim Buster emphatically stated that Shatta Wale is still relevant in the music industry because he’s a wizard.

As claimed by Slim Buster, some of the known industry persons including (Abeiku Santana, KKD, Aboagye, Fred Nuamah etc) are a bunch of evil people who deliberately sabotage successful musicians.

Shatta Wale is a wizard - Slim Busterr alleges (Video)

READ ALSO: Slim Buster replies Nana Agradaa’s allegations of raping a 4-year-old baby (Video)

Going into further details, Slim Buster lamented over how the aforementioned presenters refused to promote his songs just because they were envious of his success.

Talking about Shatta Wale, Slim Buster categorically stated that the whole music industry is against the dancehall giant but they haven’t been able to defeat him because he’s a wizard.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown shades Shatta Wale in a cryptic message

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 24, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News