GhPageEntertainmentVideo: Shatta Wale and Medikal spray cash on each other at party
Entertainment

Video: Shatta Wale and Medikal spray cash on each other at party

By Kweku Derrick
shatta wale medikal party
Shatta Wale and Medikal clashed at a party over the weekend, and their time spent together turned into a ‘battle of the rich’.

Both artistes proved to be the big ballers of the night as they took turns to spray money on each other while the DJ played their songs over the super noisy speakers.

Medikal could be seen spraying wads of cash on Shatta Wale as the dancehall artiste’s song is being played in the background.

Shatta returned the gesture with more money as the DJ dropped Medikal’s song.

The showcase of their wealth attracted a rapturous crowd who scrambled to get their own share of the national cake.

Check out the video below.

Source:GHPage

