Entertainment
Entertainment

Shatta Wale meets with American rapper Ja Rule

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale hugging Ja Rule in US
Shatta Wale and Ja Rule FI
Ghanaian superstar Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale is currently in the United States making moves to boost his craft.

It’s been weeks since the Dancehall musician left the shores of Ghana and has even stated that he is not coming back anytime soon.

In a new video sighted on social media, the musician was seen with American rapper Jeffrey Atkins known widely as Ja Rule.

The two superstars were seen hugging and from the video one could see that the two spoke briefly before the American rapper left to mount a stage.

Watch the video below:

Maybe they had a chat about a possible collaboration.

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 12, 2022
