type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHow Shatta Wale nearly got arrested in the US because of Elfreda...
Entertainment

How Shatta Wale nearly got arrested in the US because of Elfreda revealed

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale - Elfreda
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale‘s romantic affair with Elfreda has unfortunately hit the rocks just after 3 months of dating.

Shatta Wal broke the sad and shocking news to his fans on the internet somewhere last month after accepting the reality that the centre can no longer hold.

Although, Shatta Wale has heaped a ton of insults on Elfreda but he hasn’t been able to throw light on what led to their break-up.

Well, an insider has alleged that Shatta Wale and Elfreda’s affair turned sour during the musician’s most recent tour in the US.

It is believed that Shatta Wale was secretly sleeping with a stripper he met and Elfreda found out about it.

He denied ever having sex with the stripper after he was confronted by Elfreda but she was not convinced hence landed some slaps on Shatta and he also slapped her back.

Elfreda allegedly called the police to arrest Shatta Wale for assault but he was saved by some “big men” who were present at the scene.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Shatta Wale - Elfreda

Shatta Wale has tagged love and marriage as a big scam after suffering a broken heart from Elfreda. Is love truly a scam?

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    88 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News