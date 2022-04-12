- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale‘s romantic affair with Elfreda has unfortunately hit the rocks just after 3 months of dating.

Shatta Wal broke the sad and shocking news to his fans on the internet somewhere last month after accepting the reality that the centre can no longer hold.

Although, Shatta Wale has heaped a ton of insults on Elfreda but he hasn’t been able to throw light on what led to their break-up.

Well, an insider has alleged that Shatta Wale and Elfreda’s affair turned sour during the musician’s most recent tour in the US.

It is believed that Shatta Wale was secretly sleeping with a stripper he met and Elfreda found out about it.

He denied ever having sex with the stripper after he was confronted by Elfreda but she was not convinced hence landed some slaps on Shatta and he also slapped her back.

Elfreda allegedly called the police to arrest Shatta Wale for assault but he was saved by some “big men” who were present at the scene.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Shatta Wale has tagged love and marriage as a big scam after suffering a broken heart from Elfreda. Is love truly a scam?