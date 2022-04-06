type here...
How Social media reacted to Shatta Wale's break up with ElFreda
Entertainment

How Social media reacted to Shatta Wale’s break up with ElFreda

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale on stage with Michy and Shatta Wale kissing Elfreda
Shatta Wale-Michy and Elfreda
Shatta Wale and his girlfriend’s romance, which erupted at the start of the year when they locked lips and flaunted their love on social media, is said to be in shambles.

This gist, published on Snapchat by blogger Sel The Bomb, describes a message delivered to her by a person close to Shatta Wale and Elfreda, stating that the couple had split up while in America.

Although the singer has not confirmed their breakup, he has posted cryptic posts on social media accusing and blaming ‘a woman’ for being a CID who is also obsessed with checking his phone all the time.

He goes on to caution males to be cautious when a woman struggles for her independence.

After it was published, the ‘Shatta Movement’ crooner’s breakup news went viral on social media. Fingers have been typing and tongues have been wagging.

It’s never been a letdown for social media in-laws who have been completely immersed in the subject. There is always something for them to say when they are involved in one’s love life.

The following are some of the more fascinating responses posted by social media users:

See the screenshot below:

Shatta Wale has stated that he is no more interested in women again and we wait to see what his next time of action would be to go back to Michy or just stay single.

    Source:Ghpage

