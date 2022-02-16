type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale’s new girlfriend Elfreda marks her birthday with gorgeous photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta Wale and Elfreda
Shatta Wale’s newfound lover Elfreda is a year older today. As part of activities to celebrate her special day has shared beautiful photos on the internet.

The Shatta Queen appeared sexy in her photos. She was thankful for a day like this as she wished herself a happy birthday.

Netizens thronged to the comments section to leave goodwill messages for the one lady who has stolen Shatta Wale’s heart.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE STUNNING PHOTOS:

After Shatta Wale recently flaunted his new lover Elfreda, he has been doing a lot of things on social media to show that he is madly in love with this lady.

