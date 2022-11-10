- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has finally reacted to Bulldog’s defamation suit against him.

Last Tuesday, Bulldog’s attorneys stated in court filings submitted to an Accra High Court that these claims aim to imply that he planned, carried out, or assisted in Mr. Okyere’s death.

They said that the police have begun a new inquiry into the death of Mr Okyere as a result of these statements.

Bulldog’s team, however, is adamant that these claims are untrue, nasty, and only serve to tarnish the artiste’s management.

The whole court saga started after Shatta Wale in a viral Facebook post accused his former manager of having hand in Fennec Okyere’s death.

In a Facebook dated November 2,2022, the SM boss wrote;

“Bull Dog, since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians what happen to Fenicks (sic) Murder!! And I am not joking about this time!!

“I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how you planned that foolish act, get ready. This Akufo-Addo won’t give you a murderer (sic) chance to be on our streets!!! Watch how this ends!!! You can’t fight time!!!”

In a short video, Shatta Wale can be heard chanting in Twi “Yebek) court, yebek) court”

Apparently, Shatta Wale is more than ready to meet his former manager in court.

