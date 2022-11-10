type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale reacts after Bulldog sued him for defamation
Entertainment

Shatta Wale reacts after Bulldog sued him for defamation

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale and Bulldog
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has finally reacted to Bulldog’s defamation suit against him.

Last Tuesday, Bulldog’s attorneys stated in court filings submitted to an Accra High Court that these claims aim to imply that he planned, carried out, or assisted in Mr. Okyere’s death.

They said that the police have begun a new inquiry into the death of Mr Okyere as a result of these statements.

Bulldog’s team, however, is adamant that these claims are untrue, nasty, and only serve to tarnish the artiste’s management.

READ ALSO: Bulldog sues Shatta Wale for defamation

The whole court saga started after Shatta Wale in a viral Facebook post accused his former manager of having hand in Fennec Okyere’s death.

In a Facebook dated November 2,2022, the SM boss wrote;

“Bull Dog, since you are bringing out secrets, you will tell Ghanaians what happen to Fenicks (sic) Murder!! And I am not joking about this time!!

“I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how you planned that foolish act, get ready. This Akufo-Addo won’t give you a murderer (sic) chance to be on our streets!!! Watch how this ends!!! You can’t fight time!!!”

In a short video, Shatta Wale can be heard chanting in Twi “Yebek) court, yebek) court”

Apparently, Shatta Wale is more than ready to meet his former manager in court.

READ ALSO: I know nothing about Fennec Okyere’s death – Bulldog

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, November 10, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News