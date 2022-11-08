The former manager of Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has finally called on the courts to settle his issue with the musician.

Readers are aware that the two have been throwing shots at each other for some time now and this made Shatta Wale drop some ‘secret’ discussions he allegedly had with Bulldog.

One of the key things mentioned by Shatta Wale is for his former manager to come out and tell the world how the former manager of Kwaw Kese identified as Fennec Okyere was murdered in his home.

The musician also mentioned the name of former President John Mahama stating the Bulldog claimed he supplied him with ladies.

Though Bulldog replied to some comments from Shatta Wale, he has now decided to sue his former artiste over some of his claims and allegations.

Within eight days, Shatta Wale is expected to make an appearance. If he refuses, the judgment might be rendered without his knowledge.

The statement of claim also made mention of writings by Shatta Wale that was deemed to be harmful and defamatory of Bullgod.

Read the suit below:

