Shatta wale reacts to reports that he was attacked in Krofrom for duping Junior US

Shatta Wale has responded to the viral reports that he has been severely attacked in Krofrom by some angry youth of the town over claims that he duped Junior US $10,000 and never attended his funeral when he died.

News went rife yesterday that some angry youths in Krofrom, a popular town in Kumasi (Kumerica) attacked Charles Nii Armah Mensah otherwise known as Shatta Wale on grounds that he duped the late Junior US.

It’s reported that the people who attacked the dancehall musician were loyal members of late Junior US’ gang.

As shared by our outfit, before Junior US died, it was rumoured he had paid Shatta Wale $10,000 to perform at his birthday which Shatta Wale failed to attend and allegedly promised to pay back but never did even after his death.

When Junior US died and was brought to his hometown, Krofrom to be buried, everyone expected Shatta Wale to be there but he never showed up at the funeral.

This angered the youth who believed Shatta Wale has betrayed Junior US and swore to beat him whenever he comes to Krofrom for anything.

In a video sighted to this effect, Shatta Wale with his convoy had to flee the town to save their lives because the youth unleashed their anger on him, destroying their cars.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Shatta Wale, however, reacting to the widespread reports via a post on social media made it clear that he’s is safe and sound and thus nothing has happened to him nor any member of his SM team he came with to Kumasi.

He revealed he is still having fun. Shatta Wale quizzed why he would be attacked for no reason.

At the closing bit of his post, the controversial dancehall figure wittily registered that others keep talking about him that’s why he leading them 50million years ahead.

Shatta Wale wrote this in reaction to reports that he has been attacked; “Still in kumerica having fun as usual and the unhappy ones are saying I was attacked for what ? if I may ask ? .. ???

We just had this successful shoot and all they can talk about is this ? No wonder I keep leading them 50million years ahead ..

Let peace reign #KIP”