Shatta Wale reportedly seeks love on Tinder after recent heartbreak [Details]

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has taken to the popular dating platform Tinder in search of love after his widely-publicized failed relationship with his new lover, Elfreda.

Reportedly, Shatta Wale has got himself a verified Tinder account which he would supposedly use in search of his next lover.

After his failed relationship with Michy after a promising start, Shatta Wale has struggled and found it hard to settle down with the type of lady he deems fit. He has not moved on at all.

With several reported relationships including the one with Elfreda, which had failed after weeks or months, Shatta Wale has reportedly turned his attention to Tinder in search of a permanent solution

Shatta Wale on Tinder

However, we know how subtle and creepy Tinder could be. Considering the number of fake accounts that are created daily to dupe unsuspecting individuals.

But with a verified account and an intro that looks like that of Shatta Wale, we have every reason to believe that the SM President has accepted his fate and deemed Tinder as his last resort to finding a compatible partner.

Will Shatta Wale be successful with his search on Tinder? Or will he have to go back and patch things up with Michy or Elfreda in the near future?

We wait with bated breath as we see how the romantic scene in Shatta Wale’s love story unfolds.