type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale reportedly seeks love on Tinder after recent heartbreak
Entertainment

Shatta Wale reportedly seeks love on Tinder after recent heartbreak [Details]

By Albert
Shatta Wale reportedly seeks love on Tinder after recent heartbreak
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has taken to the popular dating platform Tinder in search of love after his widely-publicized failed relationship with his new lover, Elfreda.

Reportedly, Shatta Wale has got himself a verified Tinder account which he would supposedly use in search of his next lover.

After his failed relationship with Michy after a promising start, Shatta Wale has struggled and found it hard to settle down with the type of lady he deems fit. He has not moved on at all.

With several reported relationships including the one with Elfreda, which had failed after weeks or months, Shatta Wale has reportedly turned his attention to Tinder in search of a permanent solution

Shatta Wale on Tinder

However, we know how subtle and creepy Tinder could be. Considering the number of fake accounts that are created daily to dupe unsuspecting individuals.

But with a verified account and an intro that looks like that of Shatta Wale, we have every reason to believe that the SM President has accepted his fate and deemed Tinder as his last resort to finding a compatible partner.

Will Shatta Wale be successful with his search on Tinder? Or will he have to go back and patch things up with Michy or Elfreda in the near future?

We wait with bated breath as we see how the romantic scene in Shatta Wale’s love story unfolds.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 6, 2022
    Accra
    thunderstorm with light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News