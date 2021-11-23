Shatta Wale reports Blakk Rasta to the police

- Advertisement -

African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has reported highly opinionated radio show host and musician famed as Blakk Rasta to the police.

It can be recalled that when Shatta Wale was arrested over his shooting prank, the outspoken radio presenter has accused him of being hooked on drugs.

He also described Shatta Wale as a junkie who is leading the youths astray.

It is assumed that these claims from Blakk Rasta are what made Shatta Wale report him to the police but the speculations haven’t been established yet.

In a tweet that has been spotted on Blakk Rasta‘s Twitter page, the outspoken radio presenter and reggae artist boldly called out Shatta Wale for refusing to show up at the police station after reporting him.

He tweeted;

“@Shattawalegh, charlie the police you go report me. I go saa you no dey come. You pull out anaa? I dey busy nor. Make we finish what you start!”

Shatta Wale is yet to react to Blakk Rasta’s tweet. Stay tuned for more!