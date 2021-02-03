- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi aka She_loves_Stonebwoy has in the wake of her fight with Shatta Wale revealed that the SM boss sent thugs to attack Nigerian superstar Davido during his recent visit to Ghana.

Davido was in Ghana weeks ago to work on a project and his ‘Activate’ party with Stonebwoy.

It would be remembered that during his stay on Ghana he was only hanging around Stonebwoy.

According to the unofficial PRO for Stonebwoy in the person of Ayisha Modi, Shatta Wale who seemed not happy with Davido hanging around Stonebwoy all the time sent some guys to beat him.

Ayisha in her live video without mincing words disclosed that Shatta Wale gathered some of his boys and gave them a simple task and that is to attack Davido.

As to whether the boys where able to carry out their task, we are yet to know since failed to shed more lights on the issue.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of this publication, Shatta Wale is yet to react to that allegation which we believe would open more secret.