Shatta Wale to collaborate on a new song with Ed Sheeran

By Qwame Benedict
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has once again gotten an international collaboration this time around with British singer Ed Sheeran.

This new collaboration between Shatta Wale and the British singer was revealed by the cousin of Ed Sheeran identified as Jethro Alonestar Sheeran who took to social media to make the announcement.

He wrote: “New @shattawalegh x @ALONESTAR1 x @Phillyfreezer ft @edsheeran & you ready ?!!!! ??? ??? No lie ! ??????? USA ?? Ghana ?? Uk ?? God is good !! Thankful to the most high! #Up.”

See screenshot of his post below:

Shatta Wale happens to be one of the biggest artiste to have made it big this year following his collaboration with American singer and songwriter Beyonce.

Since his comeback unto the music scene, Shatta Wale has been tagged as a local champion because of his inability to have an international feature or collaboration.

But his collaboration with Beyonce on ‘Already’ has really opened the doors for the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker who now has a lot of international artiste lined up to have a feature or collaboration with him.

Source:Ghpage

Thursday, October 1, 2020
