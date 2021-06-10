Shatta Wale’s bushy armpit gets social media users talking

- Advertisement -

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been bashed on social media after sharing a new photo of himself.

Reports from the Shatta Movement camp have it that their boss is rebranding hence the new look and other stuff.

Shatta Wale in the new photos was seen wearing a white cloth around his body with some beads and a crown.

Despite the fact that the picture looked nice and beautiful, fans saw something else.

According to some fans, despite the fact that Shatta is rebranding he should take his personal hygiene very seriously.

See the photo below;

Shatta Wale

Read some reactions below:

@ekome_daboy: “Shatta your armpit be that”

ame_akrofi: “KORAAA”

@stella_etaxes: “occurring?”

@Dhatkiddem: “bushy armpit still love SM”